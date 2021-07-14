King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher moved to within eight points of the lead of the Drivers’ title table on a weekend when his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team hit the top of the Teams’ standings.

Starting the WTCR Race of Spain weekend on the back of winning Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal last month, Frenchman Ehrlacher placed fifth and seventh in the two races at MotorLand Aragón to shoot from seventh to second in the overall rankings.



“It was a long time since I had such tough races, fighting from the first lap to the last,” said Ehrlacher, a nod to the hugely competitive nature of WTCR. “We hoped for a better result, but we did our maximum this weekend. Second place in the [standings] is not bad.”



Meanwhile, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s elevation to the top of the Teams’ standings was another highlight for the Swedish squad and the Geely Group Motorsport-developed, Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR in 2021.



It follows a podium double at WTCR Race of Germany and a podium lockout at WTCR Race of Portugal. Thed Björk, who competes under the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banner, just missed out on pole position by 0.021s before finishing a strong second in Race 2 to Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Frédéric Vervisch.

