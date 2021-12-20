King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher can’t stop winning in 2021 – this time on ice.
Fresh from capturing his second WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title, the Frenchman scored his first win of the 2021/22 e-Trophée Andros ice racing series in Andorra on Saturday.
Former WTCR racer Aurélien Panis finished second in the Elite Pro event with Dorian Boccolacci in third.
The e-Trophée Andros continues in Isola 2000 in France from January 7/8.
Photo:Tropheeandros.com
The post King of WTCR Ehrlacher the King of Ice appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
