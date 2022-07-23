King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher and Santiago Urrutia have locked out the front row for the partially reverse-grid Race 2 in WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.

The pair, who are rivals for the WTCR title, qualified in P10 and ninth respectively in the Q2 session to ensure two Lynk & Cos will start from the front on Sunday afternoon.



The second row will be made up by both Comtoyou Team Audi Sport entries, thanks to Mehdi Bennani and Gilles Magnus qualifying their Audi RS3 LMSs in seventh and eighth. That means Magnus starts Race 2 from third and Bennani from fourth.



Sixth-fastest qualifier Attila Tassi will head the third row in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR, ahead of Esteban Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy takes place on Sunday at 11h55 local time, with Race 2 scheduled for 17h10.

