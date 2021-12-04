Kirill Ladygin and Mikhail Mityaev made their first appearances in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as the 2021 season reached a thrilling climax at Sochi Autodrom last weekend.

Flying the LADA flag at WTCR VTB Race of Russia, Ladygin and Mityaev finished in the top 20 in both counters with Mityaev taking a weekend-best P13 in Race 2 at the wheel of a LADA Vesta Sport TCR to follow up his P19 in the opening event.



His Goodyear-equipped ROSNEFT LADA Sport team-mate Ladygin, the 2021 TCR Russia champion, placed P18 and P14 in the two rounds.

