WTCR Race of Spain won’t go down as one of the highlights of Tom Coronel’s 33 years behind the wheel.

Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS, the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver twice failed to finish at MotorLand Aragón due to contact.

The Dutchman explained what went wrong: “In Race 1 we had a coming together with Ma so that was a pity. I said to the guys we could prepare the car for Race 2 [so we stopped]. In Race 2 I got a small touch from Tiago [Monteiro] and went on the outside then there was a little bit of dust and at once there was [Norbert] Michelisz driving very slow and I hit him in the rear. It was a big crash, a weekend to forget.”

Click HERE to watch Coronel’s early exit from the latest rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

