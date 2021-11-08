Yann Ehrlacher shows no sign of relinquishing the coveted blue jacket worn by the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Following his second victory of the season at WTCR Race of Italy yesterday, the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver is now 36 points in front of his closest challenger, Frédéric Vervisch, with 60 points up for grabs at the season-deciding WTCR Race of Russia later this month.



Speaking following his Adria International Raceway triumph, Ehrlacher said: “The getaway was good, I managed to take the lead at the start at T1 and then I played the symphony I had to do for a few laps and then we bring it home. I’m really pleased about that and I can’t thank the team enough to provide me with such a good car and to keep digging every single time we go out on track. I’m really pleased with the work we are doing all together.”



ClickHEREto view the provisional standings after round 14 of 16.

