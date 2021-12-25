Geely Group Motorsport has hailed 2021 as the “most successful year” so far for the firm behind the Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

The Chinese company celebrated six titles, including the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams, plus 20 race wins and 50 podiums by its customer teams.



As well as title success in the WTCR with Yann Ehrlacher and Cyan Racing, the Lynk & Co 03 TCR was used by Jason Zhang to win the TCR Asia crown ahead of fellow Teamwork Motorsport driver Ma Qing Hua. Teamwork also claimed the TCR Asia entrants’ award on the back of 21 podium finishes and 10 victories.



Despite joining the TCR South America series midway through the season, PMO Motorsport scored five wins and 10 podiums, while Mattias Andersson was the top independent in STCC TCR Scandinavia for MA:GP, the Swede taking one win and five podiums.



But the biggest success was reserved for the WTCR where Ehrlahcer and Santiago Urrutia each took two wins in Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs, as Thed Björk and Yvan Muller contributed to the 14-podium tally.



“We are delighted to see our customers fully utilising the potential of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR to score impressive results on racing circuits in Asia, Europe and South America throughout 2021," said Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, Head of Geely Group Motorsport.



Geely Group Motorsport is now targeting further success and expansion in 2022, according to the company’s Customer Sport Director Ron Hartvelt.

