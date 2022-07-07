Ma Qing Hua’s record of scoring points in each race in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is intact after the Chinese driver added to his impressive tally on the streets of Vila Real last weekend.
Back in the WTCR this season after two years away, the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver finished fifth and seventh in the two counters that made up the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend.
Ma said: “It has been a good weekend for the team, collecting a lot of points. I had good pace in both races, my results have still been quite good and the team has made strong progress in the standings.”
