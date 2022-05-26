Ma Qing Hua has admitted he needs to catch up and catch up fast when WTCR Race of Germany begins today (Thursday).

The Chinese driver is on a comeback mission in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after two seasons away.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Ma has already hit impressive form with a podium at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France earlier this month. But the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife offers a tougher test.

“We've got a huge weekend ahead of us after a strong start to the season in France,” said the Shanghai star. “I've raced on the Nürburgring two times before, but unfortunately I missed the team's test here during the spring and I need to adapt quickly this weekend to score some good points.”

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co-entered Ma is fifth in the provisional standings after two races.

