Ma Qing Hua has continued his preparations for his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup comeback by speaking of his pride at driving a Chinese car in the global series.
Shanghai-born Ma is the first driver announced by Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing for the 2022 season, which will mark the history maker’s return to the WTCR after a two-year absence.
“In the past I have driven for many different international brands and teams in international championships,” the 34-year-old told Eurosport commentator and Eurosport.hu writer András Lantos. “But I've never had a chance to drive in a Chinese car as a Chinese driver on the global racing scene. I am really proud of this. My fans are very excited about this announcement and are looking forward to this season. I think this will be a very important year for my career and for Chinese motorsport. Let's see, I will push hard to achieve the goals together with the team.”
Autodrom Most hosts the season-opening WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10.
