Ma Qing Hua will start the partially reversed-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain on pole position at MotorLand Aragón.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver was P10 in the Q2 session in qualifying, meaning his Lynk & Co 03 TCR will start from the front in Sunday’s second encounter.



He will be joined on the front row by BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Norbert Michelisz who was ninth fastest in his Elantra N TCR.



Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona was eighth fastest, which means the home hero starts from the second row alongside Zengő Motorsport’s Dániel Nagy in his Cupra Leon Competición.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Spain takes place on Sunday morning at 11h15 local time, with Race 2 scheduled for 15h15.

