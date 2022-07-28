Consecutive podium visits in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are the ingredients needed for a perfect weekend in the all-action series.

That’s according to Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Gilles Magnus, who followed up his third place in Race 1 with his second victory of the season in Race 2 at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi on Sunday.

Speaking following Race 2, Magnus said: “It’s the second time for us on the podium today, so it’s a perfect weekend. I could not have imagined it better. The race was tough although I always had the big gap with Nath [Berthon]. We made it, big points, really happy.”

Ahead of the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst at Anneau du Rhin next month, Magnus, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, is fourth in the provisional standings.

