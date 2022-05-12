Gilles Magnus wasted no time in getting over his Race 2 exit at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France by looking ahead to the upcoming rounds of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Last year’s WTCR Trophy winner was in fightback mode heading into raceday on Sunday after he was restricted to P11 at the end of a frustrating Qualifying at Circuit de Pau-Ville due to getting baulked on his flying lap in Q2.

Having finished eighth in Race 1 aboard his Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou Team Audi Sport entry, the 22-year-old was aiming for more points in Race 2 only for contact to put him out.

“The race finished soon for me after I got a big hit with the front of the car at the start,” Magnus said. “I don’t think I could have avoided [it], everyone was braking due to the crash in front of us. I got a small hit from behind, I hit the guy in front, the air intake was damaged and we lost power in the car. We tried to fix it but it was impossible so the race was over. It’s a shame to start the season like that but there are nine more race weekends to go so let’s not give up and keep on pushing. We have a very competitive car so I’m confident for the next rounds.”

