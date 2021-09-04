Ex-Formula One racer Jan Magnussen is keen transferring his skills from TCR Denmark to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in the future.

Magnussen, 48, drives a CUPRA Leon Competición for the LM Racing squad in TCR Denmark and has claimed five wins so far this season.



In an interview in a recent edition of the CUPRA Racing Newsletter, the four-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner said: “I would love to participate in WTCR and also fight for the title, but right now my target is the TCR Denmark [title]. I am totally focused on getting it.”



If Magnussen did compete in WTCR he’d follow in the wheel tracks of Tiago Monteiro and Gabriele Tarquini, who both raced in Formula One earlier in their careers.



Photo:TCR Denmark

