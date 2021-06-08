Norbert Michelisz’s return to running his famous #5 didn’t go entirely as planned when the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicked-off on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.

Driving the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on Goodyear tyres, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver was among the pre-event favourites for success but had to make do with a best result of fifth place from Race 1.



Lining up third on the grid for the opening counter, the Hungarian hero, King of WTCR in 2019, was quickly out of luck, as he explained: “The start wasn’t really good so I lost a couple of places. Then there was some contact, I don’t know who touched me a bit on the right rear, but I went sideways and lost a lot of positions. I managed to come back a bit, the car was working honestly fine but P5 was a bit of damage limitation.



“In Race 2 my start was much better and I was more or less in the mix, but on the inside there was some trouble so I was forced very wide. I tried to stay on the outside but then everything got squeezed towards me turning to the left in the first corner. I guess I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.



“The damage on the car is marginal, [but I wasn’t] able to steer and the race was done after the first corner. It’s really a shame because my target was to score some points but, in the end, you have to accept you have races like this.”

