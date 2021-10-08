Norbert Michelisz reckons the low he experienced after his WTCR Race of Hungary woe has made him “100 per cent sure I’m a better racing driver now than one month ago”.

Speaking during the pre-event virtual press conference for WTCR Race of Czech Republic yesterday evening, Michelisz revealed how the contact that put him out of the lead battle at the first corner in Race 2 at his home track hit hard.



“To be honest I was really down because it could have been a very nice event but in the end things didn’t turn out the way I wanted them to be,” the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver said. “I’ve been doing this a long time now and you need to accept sometimes things are coming your way and sometimes things are not coming your way.



“My aim is to put my head down and work in the same way as I did before and honestly it helped me for the difficult couple of days after Hungary to really discover myself. I did a lot of training, a lot of mental work and I’m 100 per cent sure I’m a better racing driver now than one month ago.”

