Former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz says the best way to avoid getting ‘bitten’ by the Nürburgring Nordschleife is not to “underestimate the challenge of the track”.

The 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife is ranked as the world’s toughest track and hosts the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the fifth season running from May 26-28.

Ad

Michelisz, who forms part of the two-strong BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse line-up alongside Mikel Azcona, is a Nürburgring winner and eager to savour more success this weekend following a tough start to his season at Circuit de Pau-Ville earlier this month.

WTCR WTCR Race of Germany format explained 41 MINUTES AGO

“If you underestimate the challenge of the track it can bite you very quickly and very hard and from that moment it’s very difficult to gain the confidence back,” said the Hungarian hero. “Every year you learn something new and it’s a process with this circuit that never ends. You understand something more in the dry but especially in wet conditions. I don’t feel that even if I do this race for the next 10 years I won’t come close to the end of this process and it’s why this track requires a different approach.

“You cannot be 100 per cent all of the time because you are running the risk of crashing hard. Last year was one of the best events for us because the car was working well and the circuit suits the Elantra N TCR. We did some improvements in winter testing and I’m sure we can fight for strong points-scoring finishes because the car should work well.

“But even with the reverse-grid win for Mikel [in Pau], we were still missing some pace so you can see that the other teams were not sleeping during the winter. Although it will be a good circuit for the Elantra N TCR I expect the others to be as strong. It will be a tough and very exciting weekend.”

WTCR WTCR Trophy the focus but high-flying Huff thinking even bigger 4 HOURS AGO