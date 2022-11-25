Norbert Michelisz is the fastest WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver in Saudi Arabia tonight after he outpaced his rivals on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s spectacular Short Track in Friday testing.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver set a fastest time of 1m16.853s around the 3.450-kilometre track in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR to edge Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport) by 0.044s.

“The circuit is very good, it’s a proper driver’s circuit,” said Hungarian hero Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR. “Although it’s a short lap, every corner is almost unique, you really have to anticipate where to brake and where to go off the throttle. You need to have good confidence with the car and I think we had a good starting set-up today, but hopefully we can improve a bit for tomorrow.”

Michelisz’s team-mate Mikel Azcona, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, was third quickest followed by Tom Coronel, Nicky Catsburg and Franco Girolami. Esteban Guerrieri was the leading Honda-powered racer in P8 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

Saudi Arabian wildcard Ahmed Bin Khanen completed the top 15 as Rob Huff made his WTCR return in a Zengő Motorsport CUPRA.

Click HERE for live timing. Free Practice is up next from 13h00 CET tomorrow (Saturday).

