Norbert Michelisz completed a Hungarian 1-3 in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal, describing the performance as a “good base” for the upcoming rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Michelisz joined his one-time protégé and first-time winner Attila Tassi on the Circuito do Estoril podium in Race 2 after contact wrecked his hopes of a similar result in Race 1 in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“It’s a good reason in Hungary to celebrate today because [Attila] did an amazing job,” said Michelisz. “The important thing is we also managed to do a clean race, which was also my plan in the first one! But I didn’t really manage to do that. But in the end for me it’s a good base to build confidence because the car was working great in the race.”



Michelisz’s podium visit for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse was his first since he became King of WTCR at WTCR Race of Malaysia in December 2019 and made for a happy Hungarian hero.



“I’m happy with the podium and very, very happy with how we approached the race weekend,” he said. “We managed to improve the car session by session and in the end it’s a long time for me not being on the podium and to come back it’s a fantastic feeling.”

