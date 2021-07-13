Esteban Guerrieri scored points in both races at WTCR Race of Spain, which he described as getting “water out of a stone”.

All four Honda Civic Type R TCRs competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup caried 60 kilograms of compensation weight and a further 10 kilograms of Balance of Performance weight at MotorLand Aragón under rules developed to create a level playing field for all competitors.



Honda Racing said the “Argentinian had performed a minor miracle to qualify 16th and made just the start he needed to get himself into contention for the points in Race 1 by overtaking two competitors on the opening lap”.



After placing 15th in Race 1, Guerrieri took the Race 2 chequered flag in P11 despite losing ground when he was tapped from behind in the early exchanges. A post-race penalty demoted him from P11.



“It was obviously a very, very tough weekend, but where the sporting aspects are concerned it was one of the best for a long time,” said Guerrieri. “I just felt like everyone in the team – the mechanics, my engineer, me – maximised every possibility and we managed to somehow get the water out of the stone, which in this case was two points finishes. I’m very thankful for what the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport guys have done this weekend, especially considering the heat. They did everything perfectly and there were no mistakes. From this point of view at least, it was brilliant.”

