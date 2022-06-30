Thed Björk has recalled one of the standout moments of his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup career ahead of the series returning to Vila Real this weekend.

Björk was caught up in the multi-car crash at the start of Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal in 2018. But after his Cyan-assisted YMR team worked through the night he was able to qualify on pole for Race 3 and promptly took victory to complete a dramatic transformation of fortunes.

“In 2018 I had one of the biggest crashes since I’d been in touring car racing, my car caught fire and there were cars everywhere,” the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver said. “But the team fought all night, all through the morning until the Qualifying to put the car together and I qualified P1 and won the race. It was such an amazing feeling and I’m thinking about that qualifying lap now wanting to do it again.”

Björk describes Circuito Internacional de Vila Real as a “baby Macau” and always looks forward with great excitement to racing on the demanding round-the-houses layout.

“It’s a city track that you can call baby Macau,” he said. “The atmosphere is fantastic and the people create a really nice feeling for us as race drivers and I’m always very positive when I go there.

“The layout means there is no chance to relax, it’s always really hot and the kerbs are brutal, really brutal so you have to put the car in exactly the right place. As the speeds are high in some places that also makes it tricky and challenging but rewarding. And if you put the lap together you get really rewarded.”

