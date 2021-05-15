Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited at FIAWTCR.com ahead of 2021 season getting underway on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany next month.

Today it’s a look back to the moment when it became clear, not that it was ever in doubt, that Gilles Magnus is a bright young star of WTCR.



It was at the Slovakia Ring last October when Magnus scored his first WTCR podiums, while also strengthening his grip on the Rookie classification with a triple category victory in his RACB National Team-backed, Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS from Comtoyou Racing.



“Our first podium in the WTCR, the third round, I’m 21 years old and I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better,” Magnus said afterwards. “This is an FIA world series and there is no higher level in this type of car. A lot of these guys have more experience than me and you can feel that on the track. They know what to do and this gives you some extra pressure. But until now we have been managing it quite well.”

