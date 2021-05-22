Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great have been revisited at FIAWTCR.com ahead of the new season.

With WTCR Race of Germany a little more than one week away, this is a look back to April 19 when Jessica Bäckman was announced as the WTCR’s first female driver.



Part of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR-powered Target Competition line-up alongside older brother Andreas Bäckman, Jessica Bäckman said at the time of last month’s announcement: “One of my biggest goals in my career has been to compete against the best drivers in the world in the WTCR − FIA FIA World Touring Car Cup. It feels unreal that I now can announce that I have reached that goal. That I am also the first woman ever is something I have always dreamed of and hope to inspire more women to both begin and continue with motorsport. I will give everything I can and looking forward to the start of the season.”



Supported by the Sweden National Team from their country’s ASN, the Bäckmans will be eligible for the WTCR Trophy for independent racers, with Jessica also a contender for the FIA Junior Driver Title, which is open to drivers 24 or under on January 1, 2021, who did not take part in any WTCR or FIA World Touring Car Championship events prior to 2019.



Having successfully competed in karting and rallycross, the Bäckman siblings began their touring car adventure in 2018 in the Scandinavian championship and the TCR UK series. They spent the last two seasons competing in TCR Europe where Andreas was a regular winner and Jessica a podium finisher.



“We are so pleased and proud to welcome Andreas and Jessica Bäckman to WTCR, our first brother and sister team,” said Xavier Gavory, WTCR Director, Eurosport Events. “They’ve proved their ability in TCR Europe and while WTCR is a step up, they are going to great lengths to be ready and have even found the time to continue their university education, which is very impressive. They will be a great addition to WTCR.”



The legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife is gearing up to open the 2021 WTCR season from June 3-5.

