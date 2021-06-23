Tiago Monteiro starts his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week having received a double boost.

As well as the opportunity to compete at home, the Honda-powered star heads to Circuito do Estoril on the back of winning the opening event of the 2021 season in Germany at the start of the month.



“It’s a great feeling to be racing in Portugal again after a year out, and even better to come to my home round after such a positive start to the season,” said the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver. “I’m very proud to have such a good record in Portugal in World Touring Cars, but it counts for nothing this weekend and we will have to see where we are come qualifying.”

