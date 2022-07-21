Tiago Monteiro will be aiming to hit back from a frustrating WTCR Race of Portugal DNF at a track that blends the past with the present, according to the Honda-powered star.

The LIQUI MOLY Team driver has described Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, venue of this week’s WTCR Race of Italy, as “a little bit old-school”, having gained experience of the venue north of Rome during various test sessions.

“Vallelunga is a different track from what we’ve had so far this season, as it’s a little bit old-school mixed with some more modern features,” Monteiro said. “I have never raced there, but we did some testing and development work there with the Honda Civic WTCC some years ago.

“It will be great to be back in Italy and although I have no real idea what the Civic Type R TCR can do there in terms of performance, we hope to continue the improvements we noticed at Vila Real, even though it was a street track. Vallelunga is more typical in comparison, although it looks like there could be some interesting styles of corner for our car.”

