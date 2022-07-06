Tiago Monteiro said the “support and passion” from his home fans made up for a tough WTCR Race of Portugal weekend on track for the Honda-powered LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver.

Monteiro, who started the weekend as the last driver to have won on Vila Real’s iconic street track following his 2019 victory, finished P11 in Race 1 before he crashed out on lap two after he went off-line following contact with trackside barrier and collided with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Esteban Guerrieri.

Although the incident caused huge disappointment among the thousands of fans lining the ultra-demanding Circuito Internacional de Vila Real, the Portuguese driver was cheered onto the Race 2 podium.

“From my side it was obviously not the perfect weekend, it was not an amazing weekend in terms of performance or results obviously,” Monteiro said. “My front splitter destroyed in Race 1 and I crashed in Race 2. So obviously not what we wanted but this season has been a little bit like this. The important thing is the show is good and [the top three in Race 2] drove amazingly well.

“The Joker Lap was exciting as well and like everybody said it’s just amazing to feel this support and this passion. As Rob [Huff] said, obviously I am the local guy, but they love racing. They love every guy and driver out here. They all feel that, they feel supported. This is what we race for. Why we race, why we go through these sometimes difficult times because of this passion and to feel that.

“It’s great that we are back and we hope we are back for long here. We need activities like that, we need to feel that human touch that we missed for too long. So once again thank you to everybody. The organisation has been amazing once again. There is so much work in the background to make this happen, so well done everybody.”

