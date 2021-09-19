Luca Engstler has continued his run of success in the ADAC TCR Germany series, this time winning the second of two races at Hockenheim earlier today.

After claiming a win double at Lausitzring last weekend, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup podium finisher claimed a second-place finish in the first race at Hockenheim before he went one better in the second counter for his family team, Hyundai Team Engstler.



Engstler, who is combining his Liqui Moly-backed WTCR campaign with a ADAC TCR Germany bid, remains firmly on top of his domestic standings.

