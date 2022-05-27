Yvan Muller earned a partially reversed-grid pole position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany after finishing qualifying in P10 on the Nürburbring Nordschleife.
The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver is set to line up beside Norbert Michelisz who was ninth fastest in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR.
Goodyear #Followtheleader Néstor Girolami will start from the second row in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic TCR after qualifying eighth, beside Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon in his Audi RS3 LMS.
Race 1 for WTCR Race of Germany takes place on Saturday at 10h00 local time, with Race 2 due to follow at 12h35.
