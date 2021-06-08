Yvan Muller was braced for his last-gasp defeat to Tiago Monteiro as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car season ignited at WTCR Race of Germany on Saturday.

Despite his lack of love for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Muller was the master over the 25.378-kilometre lap for all but a handful of corners of Race 1 in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



But he said afterwards that he was powerless to stop ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda drvier Monteiro from sweeping past on the long Döttinger Höhe straight as the finishing line neared.



“It was close, but not enough,” the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver said. “I knew it could happen. Maybe I should have let Yann [Ehrlacher] past because he was faster than me.”



After adding P7 in Race 2 to his second place in Race 1, the most successful FIA World Touring Car driver in history said: “It was not a bad weekend in the end and we got important points in the bag. Now our focus is on the next race and to fight back there.”

