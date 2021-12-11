Yvan Muller’s incredible record of finishing in the FIA World Touring Car top three at the end of almost every season he’s contested in full might be over, but the phenomenal Frenchman still made a big impact in 2021 by helping Cyan Racing Lynk & Co to a third consecutive Teams’ title.
Apart from his maiden FIA World Touring Car Championship season in 2006, when he placed fourth, Muller finished either first, second or third in the final WTCC order up until his final campaign in 2016 when he announced his temporary retirement.
When Muller returned to racing full time in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018, he continued his top-three sequence and extended it to an astonishing 13th season by finishing runner-up in the 2020 WTCR to nephew and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yann Ehrlacher.
However, despite a trio of podium finishes and a pole position double in 2021, Muller could do no better than fourth this season following a troubled Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month.
“Unfortunately the final race was a disappointment for me,” the 52-year-old Goodyear-equipped racer said following contact with Mikel Azcona. “I locked up my tyres and I couldn't avoid the car in front of me. That meant that I lost any opportunity to finish in the top three. But I am very happy for Yann who has claimed his second WTCR title and of course that we together have claimed the teams' title once again.”
Muller’s mighty run*
2006:4th
2007:2nd
2008:1st
2009:2nd
2010:1st
2011:1st
2012:3rd
2013:1st
2014:2nd
2015:2nd
2016:2nd
2018:2nd
2019:3rd
2020:2nd
2021:4th
*Full FIA World Touring Car seasons only
