Yvan Muller might face a tall order if he’s to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers in 2021, but his day of high scoring at Adria International Raceway last Sunday could prove decisive in the outcome of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams.
Muller, driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, placed fourth and fifth in the two counters that made up the WTCR Race of Italy weekend with the points he scored handing Cyan Racing Lynk & Co a 64-point advantage over Comtoyou Team Audi Sport with two races remaining at Sochi in Russia later this month remaining.
"The races were eventful and I pushed as hard as I could to maximise the points,” said Muller. “My results have not been too bad and we have most importantly extended our lead in both [standings].”
ClickHEREto view the provisional WTCR standings after 14 rounds.
