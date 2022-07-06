Even one of FIA World Touring Car racing’s greatest drivers can get it wrong, as Yvan Muller proved at WTCR Race of Portugal on Sunday afternoon.

The four-time WTCC champion was on course to win the second of two races on Vila Real’s challenging street circuit in his Goodyear-equipped, Cyan Racing-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR only to make a rare mistake when taking his Joker Lap.

Ad

His uncharacteristic error meant he had to settle for fourth position in Race 2 having started the WTCR’s 100th race from the reverse-grid pole position.

WTCR Girolami’s WTCR Vila Real podium exceeds expectations 15 HOURS AGO

“My first race stopped too early after I was hit on my rear tyre which meant that I got a puncture,” said Frenchman Muller. “The second race was tough as I lost a big lead when the safety car came on track. Then I lost too much time during the Joker Lap. It was my mistake and I'm sorry for the guys.”

The image above from Eurosport’s live coverage of WTCR Race of Portugal shows Muller (blue car, right) getting his Joker Lap all wrong as Rob Huff (white car, left) takes the lead.

WTCR Bjork proud to be part of the WTCR’s 100 club 21 HOURS AGO