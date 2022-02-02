René Münnich, who won as a team boss in the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, emerged victorious as a driver from the latest round of the UAE Procar Championship at the Dubai Autodrome last weekend.

In doing so the German and occasional racer set a new record for his team, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, after his double victory put it at the top of the JAS Motorsport-built Civic Type R TCR all-time winners’ list with 29 victories.

Ad

WTCR Five great WTCR moments made in China YESTERDAY AT 05:01

WTCR WTCR Race of France all set for PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL YESTERDAY AT 11:06