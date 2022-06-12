Dániel Nagy says he has no worries that his CUPRA Leon Competición will be fixed in time for the two races that make up WTCR Race of Hungary tomorrow.

Nagy crashed at high speed during Qualifying Q2 as a result of a reported failure.

Although the Hungarian was largely uninjured, his Zengő Motorsport-run car was badly damaged.

“I have some muscle pain, but it’s alright when you hit the tyre stack at over 100kph,” said Nagy. “That’s the most important thing and the guys are already working on the car and trying to figure out what parts are damaged and what we need to order and how we do it. Well, most importantly I’m fine.

“We were trying to fight for the top 10 for a better reverse grid position, but all of a sudden we had a mechanical failure in the front of the car which was not the team’s fault. When I hit the wall quite hard I didn’t know what had happened. I was just outbraking myself, it was really strange. I’m really disappointed because we were pushing so hard, we were achieving and then all of a sudden we went from hero to zero.

“It won’t be an easy thing to do [to repair the car] but I know the mechanics really well and they are mega, nearly at the top so I believe in them.”

Photo: Ariel Wojciechowski | Ariel Wojciechowski | arielwojciechowski.com

