Dániel Nagy showed ‘promising pace’ but ultimately left the Hungaroring last Sunday without reward following a weekend of what might have been.

Nagy made it through to the second phase of Qualifying for the first time and had the potential to score points in the two races that formed his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

But after non-scoring in Race 1 following contact, Nagy was not classified in Race 2 after a lengthy pit stop to repair damage to his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

“I got a really, really good start and I jumped one of the Lynk & Cos, I think it was Yvan Muller,” Nagy said of his Race 2 getaway. “Then I was positioning myself quite well. We had a really big fight together with Mikel [Azcona], Thed Björk, Mehdi Bennani and Tom Coronel was behind me.

“The pace was really promising then I got a big hit in Turn 12 from behind, Mehdi was pushing Thed and Thed was pushing me off the circuit. Then I came back and immediately Tommy was out-braking himself into Turn 13 and he put me out, then I collided with Thed. This hit was quite harsh and my left-rear wheel came off the car.

“This was a really, really bad end of a disastrous weekend where our pace was really, really promising. We’ve been able to reach Q2 for the first time but then I had a mechanical failure on the left-front wheel and I got big hits in both races. A disappointing weekend but at least the pace is promising and we go again at Aragón.”

