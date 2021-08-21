The four Audi RS 3 LMS cars in action at WTCR Race of Hungary this wekend will carry new liveries.
So far in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, the cars of Nathanaël Berthon, Tom Coronel, Gilles Magnus and Frédéric Vervisch have run with camouflage patterns to keep body details of the new road-going version of the Audi RS 3 a secret.

Because the production model of the Audi RS 3 has now been unveiled the requirement to keep elements of the design a secret has been removed.

The new liveries on show at WTCR Race of Hungary will be used for the rest of the season.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Berthon pips Michelisz
7 MINUTES AGO
The post New look for WTCR Audis appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Girolami bumps Urrutia from the top
3 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Home heroes Hungary for success in WTCR
4 HOURS AGO