Mikel Azcona’s change of team and car for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season hasn’t meant a change of race number for the speed-happy Spaniard.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s new recruit will use the same number #96 he’s carried since his race-winning debut WTCR season in 2019 when he bids for the coveted title in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Speaking during BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s live launch yesterday (Friday), the 25-year-old Spaniard said: “The last few months have been very busy. Obviously my announcement as a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing driver created a lot of interest from people, but for me it was important to stay focused on my first tests with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“When I got into the car [during testing] in Aragón immediately I was very comfortable with the balance of the chassis, and able to work well with Norbi [Michelisz] and the team. After racing against Hyundai cars for many years I have high expectations, but everything so far has been great. We’ve been able to do quite a lot of testing – which I’ve not had the opportunity to do for the last few years − so I feel like I’m in a very strong position to the start the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season at Pau in early May.”



Meanwhile Azcona’s new team-mate, Norbert Michlesiz, will ontinue with his famous #5 for his first campaign as a Hyundai-powered driver without long-term team-mate Gabriele Tarquini by his side following the Italian’s retirement.

