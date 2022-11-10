Rob Huff has explained why he’s not on track at WTCR Race of Bahrain, the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Huff completed the European schedule third in the points and cannot be caught in the WTCR Trophy standings, such have been his impressive performances in the category for independent racers. But he announced he would be a non-starter for Zengő Motorsport in the Middle East this week to focus on a return to the upcoming Macau Grand Prix event, where a record-extending 11th win will be the target.

“It is with great disappointment that I share with you all my decision to withdraw from the Bahrain FIA WTCR event,” Huff wrote on Instagram. “This has not been an easy decision for me to make, after what has been such an incredible season. However, due to ongoing difficulties within the Zengő Motorsport team, it is the only option.

“As a team we do not have the resources we need and, sadly, I along with my engineer and team of mechanics haven’t been given the opportunity to prepare for what will be one of the most important weekends of the year. With this in mind I have had no other option but to withdraw.

“I am extremely disappointed not to be there fighting for the world title and anybody that knows me will know we exhausted every option.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved at Zengő Motorsport this year, especially my mechanics and engineers for their hard work. I am extremely disappointed that this decision had had to be made.”

