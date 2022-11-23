When Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi take to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the season-deciding WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia they will do so under the guidance of Angelie Krampitz.

Krampitz, from Germany, is one of several women to hold a key position in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup following her promotion to the job of Team Manager at LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler. This is what she had to say.

What is your role and what are your responsibilities?“At the beginning of the 2022 WTCR season I started as Team Co-ordinator in support of our Team Manager. Since a few weeks I am the Team Manager and the responsibility is up to me now.”

To do your job what attributes and qualifications do you need?“An important attribute for a Team Manager is on one hand to be empathic and communicative and on the other hand to be structured and organised. Obviously, the passion for racing is the most important base.”

How much pressure do you feel under during an event?“Bahrain was my first race weekend as Team Manager in WTCR and it was super-exciting for me. Having the first event in the Middle East, where you need to send everything by containers, checking carnets and so on didn’t make it an easy kick-off in WTCR. Being very honest, I had some sleepless nights in advance to this event. But at the minute the cars left the pit for FP1, I was relaxed.”

What is the secret to being successful in your job?“I think the most important point is to connect the team. Having drivers, mechanics and engineers coming from all over the world, living different cultures it is so important to create an atmosphere, where all of them can grow beyond their limits.”

In what is a male-dominated sport has your gender been used as a barrier to entry or progress?“I never felt this kind of barrier. I always feel myself supported by my male colleagues and I was never scared to be the only woman in a team or in the paddock. Of course, you have to do more and work harder to get the same respect like your male companions, especially when you’re as young as me, but that never stopped me running for my passion.”

What advice would you give other women hoping to work in motorsport?“To believe in yourself, always. Management in Motorsport is for sure not the easiest job for a woman. But our nature is an advantage, we have organisational talents, we’re emphatic and we never let anybody stop us.”

In terms of the future what are your goals?“My goal for the future is to create unforgettable moments together with my team, to make new experiences and to develop myself to the next level.”

