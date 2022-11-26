Mikel Azcona has been provisionally crowned King of WTCR following Qualifying at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia this evening. This is what the 26-year-old Spaniard has had to say following his heroics for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse.

“For me it’s a fantastic feeling. Honestly it’s something that I was working for a long time, basically all my life. This season was a perfect one, I have to say. Since the first moment I entered into the team I had a very good welcome, since the first day with Norbi, with everybody in the team, my mechanics, everybody. If you are next to the good people good things are coming. I have to thank everybody on the team for all their jobs, not only at race weekends, but also Monday to Monday.

“The world was very intense through all of the season, but in a good way in Pau. Basically I have to thank Norbi as well for a great season working together. He’s been a fantastic team-mate and a fantastic friend. It’s unbelievable to have that kind of person around you. I would say if you are around these kind of people good things are coming and this trophy is because of them. So thank you to Hyundai Motorsport and BRC, and now I am world champion and it's a fantastic feeling. I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, everybody who are supporting me all the time, which is many people.

“I’m sure at the moment in my village they are watching me, not so many people because we are only 2000. But for sure they are watching me. I’m very happy and very proud. Now we have to celebrate and enjoy with all the team, and as well focus on tomorrow’s races because we need points for the manufacturers’ and I will try to work for Norbi as well as he is trying to improve some positions in the championship. It’s unbelievable. Honestly at the moment I don’t have words.

“For sure the last two rounds from Bahrain I was very nervous, I have to say. We knew we were leading the championship but we knew how quick the Hondas were and the Audis as well, so I was very worried. During all the summer I was preparing myself for that moment. But I have to say I was not really thinking that it would be so easy. So it’s true Bahrain was the best weekend so far, mainly because we had another car, Nicky was coming with us. He and Norbi, they were helping me so much. It was my best weekend so far, scoring 59 points, so it was a fantastic weekend. Always it is very good when you arrive with this difference in the championship at the final round. But even having 60 points difference you are obviously nervous because it’s the world championship and you want it, you don’t want to finish second. As a race driver you want to win and you want that result. Even if I have this good margin I was a bit worried. Now I am more relaxed, so it’s much different. But it’s full of mixed different feelings during the weekend: stress, happiness, everything together. Now for sure I am more relaxed and I will enjoy the rest of the weekend.”

