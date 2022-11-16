Nicky Catsburg described Norbert Michelisz as “the benchmark” after he joined him on the Race 2 podium at WTCR Race of Bahrain on Saturday.

Catsburg was part of the BRC Racing Team in 2019 when it helped Michelisz to become King of WTCR, the title awarded to the winner of the prestigious WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

On his return to WTCR action in the Middle East last week following a two-year gap, Catsburg placed third to winner Michelisz in the second race of the Bahrain weekend in an identical Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

“Honestly for me, also in 2019, he’s been the benchmark,” Catsburg said. “So it’s pretty cool to come in and kind of try and learn from him, because some of the stuff he does is really unbelievably good. His pace… I struggled to keep up, so it’s nice to come here and have one of the best drivers in the team to try and match yourself to that. So big hats off to him, he had a fantastic race, a fantastic weekend.”

After a battling comeback drive to fifth in Race 1, Catsburg described his Race 2 podium as “super-nice”.

“To be on the podium in my first event back in the series for a few years is super-nice and I’m very happy for the team, for BRC, for Hyundai, for Mikel [Azcona] of course, who has a massive lead now.”

