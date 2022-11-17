The FIA World Endurance Championship and the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup appeared on the same event timetable for the first time at Bahrain International Circuit last weekend.
To explain some of the differences and similarities between these two types of closed-cockpit racing overseen by the FIA, WTCR racer Nathanaël Berthon from Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport sat down with ALPINE ELF TEAM’s WEC driver Nicolas Lapierre.
ClickHEREto find to find out what they said or follow the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KIA-gSM50k&t=3s
ClickHEREto find to find out what they said or follow the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KIA-gSM50k&t=3s
Ad
WTCR
No lifting off November: WTCR leader Azcona climbs TCR World Ranking
The post No lifting off November: FIA WEC meets FIA WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR stars to be Jeddah Short Track first-timers
WTCR
No lifting off November: Catsburg reminded just why Michelisz was crowned King of WTCR
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad