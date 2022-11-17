The FIA World Endurance Championship and the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup appeared on the same event timetable for the first time at Bahrain International Circuit last weekend.

To explain some of the differences and similarities between these two types of closed-cockpit racing overseen by the FIA, WTCR racer Nathanaël Berthon from Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport sat down with ALPINE ELF TEAM’s WEC driver Nicolas Lapierre.









ClickHEREto find to find out what they said or follow the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KIA-gSM50k&t=3s

