Norbert Michelisz is prepared for an “intense” WTCR Race of Bahrain, the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Michelisz, who famously became King of WTCR in 2019 by winning the coveted title at WTCR Race of Malaysia, is part of a three-strong Hyundai-powered line-up for the Middle East double-header, which is headed by Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona.

“Other categories always provide very intense and enjoyable races [in Bahrain], and I expect the same in WTCR,” said Hungarian hero Michelisz. “The circuit looks challenging, with fast corners and changes of direction combined with hard braking and hairpins. The key will be to have confidence in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and to be committed in qualifying and both races. I’m looking forward to the races and will aim for a podium finish.”

Michelisz competes under the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse banner in WTCR. Like team-mate Azcona he’s yet to sample the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit.

