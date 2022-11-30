Néstor Girolami was on top form at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, excelling behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR to secure runner-up spot in the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers.

Faced with a back-of-the-grid start for both races following his exclusion from Qualifying due to a running out of fuel in his Q2 run on Saturday, the Argentine was up against it but kept his head to advance into the top 10 in both races.

Ad

In a cagey Race 1, ‘Bebu’ made four positions on the opening lap to run P11, and was later allowed through by ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri. They ran in formation thereafter as Girolami bagged an important eight points in his battle to remain ahead of Nathanaël Berthon in the chase for the runner-up spot behind provisional King of WTCR Mikel Azcona.

WTCR No lifting off November: Job done for WTCR rookie Bin Khanen 8 HOURS AGO

Race 1 was more chaotic, but Girolami kept his Honda Civic Type R TCR clear of trouble ahead as he picked his way through to eighth in the opening laps.

Some determined defending in response to the determined Dániel Nagy meant he was on course to seal second in the points anyway, but a collision ahead that eliminated Berthon guaranteed Girolami his best overall finish as the race concluded behind the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Safety Car.

Runner-up spot, with a record that includes two victories and three pole positions, equals the best finish for a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR and beats Girolami’s best finish of seventh, which he claimed in 2019.

“After what I’d say was a bad day for us [on Saturday], we’ve finished the year on a real high,” said the 33-year-old. “Second in the [standings] was the maximum we could expect this year considering the performance of our competitors so I’m really happy to achieve it – especially having fought so hard today. Everything went in the right direction this time and I’m really proud of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport for their support and for four amazing years. That goes for Honda too; I could run out of ways to say thank you because I’ve lived my best four years in motorsport so far with Honda, and I hope this story can continue in the future.”

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

WTCR No lifting off November: Catsburg takes pride after completing WTCR comeback mission 20 HOURS AGO