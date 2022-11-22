Esteban Guerrieri, who starts WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia as a record-holding 10-time winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup plans to push from the beginning at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend.
Like his WTCR rivals, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star is new to the venue’s 3.450-kilometre Short Track.
But the Honda-power star is aiming to learn and drive fast in the 2022 WTCR season decider.
“It’s a short track and let’s see how hot it is, how dirty the track is in the beginning and how it evolves during the weekend,” Argentine Guerrieri said. “To be honest I have to be learning while going on but we’ll go there and give it everything.”
