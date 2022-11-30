Ahmed Bin Khanen more than delivered on his pre-event pledge at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.
The home-based driver finished P12 and P10 on his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup debut, shrugging off his lack of experience of his Audi RS 3 LMS, its Goodyear tyres and Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Before the event, the local star explained that he wanted to “finish as high as possible, but I want to finish clean”.
Bin Khanen, who had previous experience racing on the streets from his participation in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, was driving as a race-by-race wildcard entrant for Comtoyou Racing.
