Dániel Nagy twice started from the pitlane and twice scored WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points when the series visited the Middle East last week.

Concerned about the lack of spare parts to cover any accident damage, bosses of the financially challenged Zengő Motorsport team ordered Nagy and team-mate Bence Boldizs to start both counters at WTCR Race of Bahrain from the pitlane.

Despite this handicap, Hungarian Nagy was able to finish P11 in Race 1 before climbing one place higher in Race 2 aboard his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competitión.

Nagy explained: “Because we didn’t have any spare parts and we didn’t have the resources to really compete this weekend, we started from the pitlane but immediately we were quite quick. After three to four laps we were one of the quickest in both races, we could overtake and we catch the back of the field and I really enjoyed it.

“There is no ‘if’, of course, not anywhere, especially not in motorsport. But if you could imagine if we could have competed properly it would have been a very good weekend. Regarding our possibilities I think we maximised it and thanks for the team, the mechanics, everybody was working so hard in difficult conditions.”

