Dániel Nagy started the final race of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in its current format as he’d began the last FIA World Touring Car Championship race before mounting an epic fightback.

Nagy stalled as the starting lights went out at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday but made amends when he did get going by finishing a fighting seventh in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

“I did a wonderful start in my mind but I got everything wrong,” Hungarian ace Nagy said afterwards. “And it’s funny because in the last race of WTCC I was pushing the radio button instead of the launch button and this time I was just stalling, so déjà vu. Then I said ‘let’s go, let’s be the hunter’ and I had a pretty amazing race. I was battling all the way, coming so far from behind and this was one of the most enjoyable races of my WTCR career and it was a nice way to end it.”

From P15, Nagy took the chequered flag in seventh position at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, one place ahead of Néstor ‘Bebu’ Girolami.

“It was a huge fight against Bebu who was aggressive but always fair and I really enjoyed the battle with him,” said Nagy, who completed the WTCR Trophy podium. “We spoke after and we agreed this is the way we wanted to race and a good way to close the era. Thank you to the team, the car was amazing, super-quick in the race. Coming from last and finishing seventh is great.”

Nagy’s battling performance in Race 2 was fitting reward for the Zengő mechanics after their rapid post-Race 1 repair job.

“I got a mechanical failure in Race 1, which I got after some contact from the start,” Nagy explained. “It was a little contact I would say, I didn’t hit anything, but it still damaged the car. But the guys did an amazing job for my car to be ready for the second race in such a short period of time. It was incredible job by them.”

