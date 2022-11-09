The all-action WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is back on track and ready to make more motorsport history from November 10-12 with the inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain marking the start of the series’ two-event Middle Eastern adventure.

With the European season having reached its climax at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst in August, where Nathanaël Berthon became the sixth winner so far in 2022, there are now just four WTCR races remaining. But before Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the 108th and final race after five memorable seasons on November 28, the spotlight will be on Bahrain International Circuit.

Built ahead of the country’s first Formula One Grand Prix in 2004, the 5.412-kilometre layout is untried by the majority of the WTCR drivers. Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Berthon is in the minority, however, and the 33-year-old reckons there won’t be a dull moment when the WTCR guests at the BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain event, the deciding round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship. “It’s going to be exciting because you have very long straights, big braking so a lot of passes and lots of action,” said Berthon, who scored a GP2 podium in Bahrain in 2015.

WTCR Race of Bahrain, the first WTCR event held in the Middle East, takes place at an exciting stage of the season as the race to become King of WTCR for 2022 intensifies. BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Mikel Azcona is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 35 points ahead of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Néstor Girolami. But with 130 points still up for grabs between the events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the title chase is wide open, while the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams is also far from settled.

“It’s very intense,” said Azcona, a 26-year-old from Spain. “You cannot sleep because if you sleep for one weekend you get out from lead, so you need to concentrate, not make any mistakes and finish in the top positions. That’s not easy because we saw the fights [at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst]. But I’m happy to keep first position, it’s incredible to lead but there is no time to relax.”

Azcona, a three-time winner in 2022, has never been crowned King of WTCR but can count on the support of two people who have, his team-mate Norbert Michelisz, title winner in 2019, and his Team Manager Gabriele Tarquini, who retired from full-time driving at the end of last season having landed the first WTCR crown in 2018.

“He’s a tough competitor but he’s also a fair racer, which I always appreciate,” Hungarian hero Michelisz said of Azcona. “His combination of age, experience, talent and style, his assertive style is very impressive. He’s very good at understanding when to risk a lot and when to take one step back. When it’s damp, when it’s raining, when you have a slippery surface, he’s probably one of the best drivers.”

Mathematiically, Michelisz, who is eighth in the provisional standnigs, can still prevent Azcona from being crowned King of WTCR. However, several drivers ahead of him, including Girolami and Audi-powered Comtoyou drivers Gilles Magnus and Berthon, currently fourth and fifth respectively, stand a greater chance. Click HERE to view the provisional standings after 14 rounds.

WTCR RACE OF BAHRAIN ESSENTIALS

Rounds: 15 and 16 of 20

Date: November 10-12

Venue: Bahrain International Circuit

Location: Gate 255, Gulf of Bahrain Avenue Umm Jidar, Sakhir, 1062 Bahrain

Length: 5.412 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 30 minutes + 1 lap

Race 2 distance: 25 minutes + 1 lap

WTCR lap record (qualifying):

To be established

WTCR lap record (race):To be established

In 100 words: History will be made in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup next week when Bahrain International Circuit hosts the series’ first event in the Middle East. The inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain, which is being organised in partnership with WEC promoter Le Mans Endurance Management, will feature one race on Friday November 11 with the second race following on the morning of Saturday November 12 prior to the 8 Hours of Bahrain WEC season finale. Bahrain International Circuit’s full 15-corner, 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix Circuit layout, penned by renowned track designer Hermann Tilke and opened in 2004, will be used.

Timetable:Thursday November 1010h50-11h35: Free Practice 1

15h30-16h00: Free Practice 2

Friday November 1112h40-13h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

13h05-13h15: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

13h25-13h40: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

19h05: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

19h50 (approx.): Race 1 podium

Saturday November 1210h00: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

10h40 (approx.): Race 2 podium

14h00: Start of BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain

DID YOU KNOW?*The WTCR is 104 races old following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst. Two drivers, Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri, have made 103 starts, while Norbert Michelisz has started 102 times.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Since the WTCR began in 2018 Gabriele Tarquini (once), Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles.

*WTCR Race of Bahrain is the first WTCR event to take place in the Middle East with Bahrain the 17th county to host the series.

*While Nathanaël Berthon has raced at Bahrain International Circuit in GP2 and the FIA World Endurance Championship, Attila Tassi is the only WTCR driver with experience of the track in a TCR car in race conditions.

*The venue, which opened in 2004 and holds the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, is the 22nd to stage the all-action WTCR.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Twelve nationalities have been represented in the WTCR this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Dániel Nagy is the only all-season WTCR racer yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion and led at WTCR Race of Spain in June.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Richard Veldwisch from The Netherlands is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Bahrain.

HOW THEY STAND?

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standings after 14 rounds:Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 241 points

2 Néstor Girolami, 206 points

3 Rob Huff, 187 points

4 Gilles Magnus, 165 points

5 Nathanaël Berthon, 160 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings after 14 rounds:1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 368 points

2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 311 points

3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 255 points

4 Zengő Motorsport, 224 points

5 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 218 points

WTCR Trophy provisional standings after 14 rounds:1 Rob Huff, 124 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 74 points

3 Tom Coronel, 66 points

4 Dániel Nagy, 36 points

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

