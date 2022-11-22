BRC Racing Team’s win double at WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this month allowed the Italian squad a moment of relaxation – albeit a brief one.

Mikel Azcona won Race 1 to strengthen his grip on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers before his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz emulated his achievement in Race 2.

And there was more success for BRC to celebrate in Bahrain when Nicky Catsburg completed the Race 2 podium in a third Hyundai Elantra N TCR run under the BRC Hyundai N Racing Team banner.

Speaking at the completion of the WTCR Race of Bahrain weekend, BRC Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo said: “After a weekend like this you can do nothing else but thank Mikel, Norbi, Nicky, all the team and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing for the great job done together. I am so proud. We used the extra data from Nicky in the free practice sessions to understand and manage the high temperature in terms of performance degradation during the races. In qualifying we put down a perfect executed strategy of slip streams that boosted our performances. In the races we managed to have a very solid performance combined with meticulous preparation of standing starts. All three drivers were simply fabulous, the Hyundai Elantra N TCR was as always very reliable. We can relax and celebrate this evening, then from tomorrow we will come back focused to clinch both titles in Jeddah.”

Ahead of this week’s season-deciding WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, where BRC can win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams for the first time, Rizzo insisted that staying focused would be key.

“We are in very good contention for both [titles],” he said. “After Bahrain, we can go into this weekend feeling confident, but we must still focus as anything can happen. The circuit is new, but I believe we will be able to get up to speed. It has been an eventful year for us and the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, but I am very proud of the whole team. We are determined to fight to the very end.”

Rizzo is pictured with Michelisz (left) and Catsburg (right).

